Vaibhav Suryavanshi Says Even A 200 Won’t Please His Father: 'Never Satisfied With My Performance...'

After his breathtaking 144-run assault, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi revealed that his father remains unimpressed even with massive scores, while his mother is always delighted regardless of the result.

Vaibhav lit up the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 by smashing the joint second-fastest T20 century by an Indian batter. He hammered 144 from just 42 balls with 15 sixes and 11 fours, and for a moment it looked like he might even break the record for the highest individual T20 score and become the first player to hit a double hundred. His charge ended when he was caught near the boundary in the 13th over.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Suryavanshi opened up about how his father keeps him grounded while his mother celebrates every innings he plays.

“My father is never satisfied with my performance, even if I score 200 runs; he would still say I could have made ten more. But my mother is always happy after seeing me bat whether I score a hundred or even a duck, she just says, ‘Keep doing well’,” said the young opener.

Suryavanshi also shared a snippet of his post-match conversation with his father.

Suryavanshi said, "Were you watching the match?"

Father replied, "Yes, right from the start. Had you played that shot a big higher over the covers it could have been a sixer."

Suryavanshi added, "Couldn't connect properly. The ball was slower."

His father then said, "It's okay. You played well."

Suryavanshi admitted after the innings that despite his explosive knock, he felt he could have added more.

“I don’t try to do anything extraordinary. I just focus on what I have practised since childhood, the hard work I’ve put in, and I try to bring that into my game on the field. If I try to do something different that isn’t part of my game, it won’t benefit the team, and personally, it won’t help me either. If I had stayed a little longer, maybe my score could have gone to 20 or 30 more runs, and I might have set a personal record,” he said.

Suryavanshi prepares for Pakistan challenge

Following his standout performance for India Under-19, he earned a place in the India A squad. He now faces a tougher test against Pakistan A, who possess a stronger bowling attack compared to UAE. Both India A and Pakistan A opened their campaigns with victories. Pakistan A defeated Oman by 40 runs, while India A crushed the UAE with a dominant 148-run win at Doha’s West End Park.