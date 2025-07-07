Vaibhav Suryavanshi Set To Shine Again: How To Watch India U19 vs England U19 5th Youth ODI Live Online?

As the curtains draw on the India Under-19 tour of England, all eyes turn to New Road, Worcester, where the fifth and final Youth ODI between India U19 and England U19 will take place on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST. With the series already in the bag, Ayush Mhatre’s young Indian brigade will aim to finish on a high, powered by the sensational form of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose batting heroics have become the talk of the cricketing world.

Where to Watch the 5th Youth ODI Live?

For fans eager to catch the action live, the India U19 vs England U19 5th Youth ODI will be live-streamed for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) official YouTube channel. While there’s no official word yet on TV broadcast in India, online streaming ensures fans don’t miss a moment of this youth cricket spectacle.

Match Details:

Date: Monday, 7 July 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM Local

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Live Streaming: ECB YouTube channel (Free)

TV Broadcast in India: Not announced

Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi Deliver Another Record-Breaking Knock?

If there's one name dominating the youth cricket circuit right now, it's Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old prodigy, fresh from smashing a record-breaking 143 off 78 balls in the 4th ODI, enters the final game with immense momentum and sky-high expectations. His aggressive strokeplay, combined with sharp game awareness, has made him a standout performer in the series.

Earlier in the third ODI, Suryavanshi had sent shockwaves through the English camp with an explosive 86 off 31 balls, featuring nine sixes and six boundaries. That knock included a blistering 20-ball half-century, the second-fastest in India U19 history, just behind Rishabh Pant.

Can he replicate that thunderous form on Monday? Cricket fans and talent scouts alike will be watching closely.

Who Were the Other Standouts in the Series So Far?

While Suryavanshi has rightfully grabbed headlines, Vihaan Malhotra’s century (129 off 121 balls) in the previous match was equally vital in India’s imposing total of 364. On the bowling front, Kanishk Chouhan has impressed with his all-round credentials — picking three top-order wickets and contributing crucial runs lower down the order.

For England, Rocky Flintoff, son of the legendary Andrew Flintoff, has been their brightest star. His 107-run knock off 91 balls in the 4th ODI showcased grit and flair under pressure. Joseph Moores and Ben Dawkins also chipped in with valuable half-centuries, though England fell short by 55 runs.

What’s at Stake in the Final Youth ODI?

With India leading the five-match series 3-1, Monday’s contest offers more than just a ceremonial end. For the young talents, it's a golden chance to showcase consistency, temperament, and match awareness under international conditions. For England, a victory would salvage pride and offer a morale boost after back-to-back losses.

More significantly, for players like Suryavanshi, Malhotra, and Flintoff, another stellar performance could fast-track their journey to the senior level or even open doors for high-profile T20 league contracts.

What Are the Expected Playing XIs?

Both teams are expected to field a full-strength lineup. While India might consider rotating a few players, captain Ayush Mhatre is likely to return after missing the previous match.

India U19 (Predicted XI):

Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Rahul Kumar, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Mohammed Enaan, Pranav Raghavendra

England U19 (Predicted XI):

Thomas Rew (c), Rocky Flintoff, Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Jack Home, Sebastian Morgan, Jaydn Denly, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Alex Wade

Why This Series Matters for Indian Cricket’s Future?

The India U19 vs England U19 series is more than just a battle between teenage cricketers. It is a breeding ground for future stars. Players like Suryavanshi, who already lit up the IPL earlier this year, are shaping into serious prospects for the national team. The exposure to English conditions, competitive pitches, and pressure-filled scenarios gives these young cricketers invaluable experience.