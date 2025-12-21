Advertisement
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shows Boot After Dismissal In India Vs Pakistan U19 Final - WATCH

Indian youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a tense on-field moment with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza during the Under-19 Asia Cup Final at the ICC Cricket Academy.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shows Boot After Dismissal In India Vs Pakistan U19 Final - WATCHImage Credit:- X

Indian youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a tense on-field moment with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza during the Under-19 Asia Cup Final at the ICC Cricket Academy. The heated exchange followed Suryavanshi’s dismissal as emotions ran high in the India–Pakistan summit clash.

Heated exchange after early dismissal

Chasing a challenging target, Suryavanshi began positively and showed attacking intent at the top of the order. However, his innings ended on 26 runs, and the dismissal sparked a brief but intense exchange between the batter and the bowler. As Ali Raza celebrated the wicket, Suryavanshi appeared unhappy and exchanged words while walking back, at one point gesturing towards his boot, a moment that quickly spread across social media platforms.

The incident reflected the pressure and passion associated with high-stakes matches between traditional rivals, even at the Under-19 level.

Pakistan dominate the final as India falls short

Pakistan U19 delivered a dominant all-round performance to crush India U19 by 191 runs and clinch their first-ever U19 Men’s Asia Cup title at the ICC Academy Ground. Batting first, Pakistan piled up a massive 347/8, powered by a sensational 172 off 113 balls from Sameer Minhas, who smashed 17 fours and nine sixes and stitched crucial partnerships with Usman Khan and Ahmed Hussain.

India, unbeaten until the final, suffered their heaviest defeat in Youth ODIs. Despite a brisk start in the chase, the innings collapsed after early wickets, with the batting lineup offering little resistance. India were bundled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, as Ali Raza starred with the ball, taking 4/42. The emphatic win sealed a historic title for Pakistan, who had previously only shared the trophy in 2012.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

