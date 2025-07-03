Advertisement
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI FASTEST FIFTY

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Third Fastest Fifty In India U19 History With Explosive 86 vs England

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 31-ball 86 to hit the third fastest fifty in India U19 history, powering India to a thrilling win over England in the Youth ODI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India U19's latest batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the third Youth ODI against England, slamming the third-fastest fifty in India U19 history and second-fastest by an Indian in U19 ODIs. His explosive 31-ball 86 laid the foundation for India’s successful 269-run chase in a rain-shortened 40-over thriller, handing the visitors a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Fifty: A Star is Born

At just 14 years of age, Suryavanshi’s audacious strokeplay has already earned him a cult following. On Wednesday, he reached his half-century in a mere 14 balls, sending the England bowling attack into disarray. His innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression: six boundaries and nine towering sixes, scored at an astounding strike rate of 277.41.

The left-hander didn’t just stop at the half-century milestone. By the time he was dismissed, he had surpassed Suresh Raina’s long-standing record for the fastest 80+ run knock in India U19 ODI history and overtook Mandeep Singh’s record for most sixes (8) in a Youth ODI for India.

Only Rishabh Pant, with an 18-ball fifty against Nepal in 2016, has scored a quicker U19 ODI half-century for India.

Setting the Tone for a Clinical Chase

England, after being put into bat, posted a competitive 268/6, thanks to a fluent 76* off 44 from captain Thomas Rew and a solid 62 from BJ Dawkins. Kanishk Chouhan turned the game in India’s favour with the ball, claiming 3/38, including the key wickets of Ben Mayes and Rocky Flintoff in quick succession.

In response, India’s chase got off to a rocky start with the early fall of stand-in skipper Abhigyan Kundu. But Suryavanshi walked in and changed the tempo in an instant. With fearless hitting and ice-cool composure, he ensured India rocketed to 111/2 in just 8 overs before he was eventually caught in the deep.

Middle Order Holds Firm to Seal the Win

While Suryavanshi stole the limelight, India’s middle order held their nerve to see the team through. Vihaan Malhotra (46), Kanishk Chouhan (43), and RS Ambrish (31*) contributed crucial runs, ensuring that the momentum created by Suryavanshi didn’t go to waste. India eventually crossed the finish line with 33 balls to spare, securing a four-wicket win that could define the tone of the series.

A Star on the Rise: Consistency Beyond His Years

This isn’t a one-off display from Suryavanshi. After drawing national attention with a blazing century in IPL 2025, he has carried that form into the U19 setup with scores of 48, 45, and now 86 in the first three matches of this tour.

His maturity, stroke range, and fearlessness are already drawing comparisons to some of India’s finest prodigies. For a player just entering his teens, Suryavanshi’s impact is nothing short of phenomenal—and perhaps, unprecedented in Indian cricket.

What This Means for India U19 and Beyond

With India now leading the series 2-1, the momentum firmly rests with the visitors. Suryavanshi’s blitz not only tilted this match but could shape the rest of the series. His performances have added a new layer of firepower to the top order and brought a sense of inevitability to India’s run chases.

More importantly, his emergence as a reliable match-winner at just 14 years old bodes well for the long-term future of Indian cricket. If nurtured correctly, Vaibhav Suryavanshi could very well become the next big thing in Indian cricket—a rare talent blending flair with consistency.

