Vaishnavi Sharma Creates History: First Indian To Take Hat Trick In U19 Women’s T20 World Cup- Watch Video

In a remarkable achievement, Vaishnavi Sharma has etched her name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first Indian and the third bowler overall in the world to claim a hat trick in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. This historic feat was accomplished on Tuesday, January 21, during India’s second Group A match against Malaysia at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Vaishnavi Sharma becomes the first Indian bowler to take the Hat-trick in Women's U-19 WC history. pic.twitter.com/s9ziyvZjpm January 21, 2025

An Outstanding Bowling Performance

Sharma's exceptional bowling performance saw her finish the match with stunning figures of 5 wickets for just 5 runs in 4 overs. Her remarkable effort played a pivotal role in dismantling the Malaysian batting lineup, which was bowled out for a mere 31 runs in just 14.3 overs.

With this performance, Vaishnavi Sharma not only led her team to a convincing victory but also set a new record for the best bowling figures in the history of the women’s U19 World Cup.

Sharma's hat trick and record-breaking figures highlight her talent and potential as a rising star in women's cricket. Being the first Indian to achieve a hat trick in this tournament adds a significant milestone to her budding career and showcases the growing prominence of women’s cricket in India.

Impact on the Tournament

India's victory against Malaysia, largely propelled by Sharma's outstanding performance, strengthens their position in Group A of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The young Indian squad, with talent like Sharma, is being watched closely as they aim for glory in the tournament.

Vaishnavi Sharma's achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the nation, emphasizing that with hard work and dedication, historic milestones can be reached. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Sharma and the Indian team as they strive to make their mark in the world of cricket.

With this historic achievement, Vaishnavi Sharma has not only made headlines but also laid a solid foundation for her future in cricket, promising to be a key player in the coming years.