Van Der Dussen To Lead South Africa As Nandre Burger, Dewald Brevis Return For T20I Tri-Series In Zimbabwe

South Africa will welcome the return of pacers Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger to international cricket after long injury layoffs during next month’s T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe. Coetzee last played for South Africa eight months ago and has since battled hamstring and groin issues, while Burger returns after 11 months on the sidelines with a stress fracture in his lower back. Both seamers are currently playing in the USA's Major League Cricket.

Shukri Conrad’s First White-Ball Assignment

This will be the first white-ball assignment for South Africa’s all-format coach Shukri Conrad, who took over full duties earlier this year. While Conrad had promised to pick near full-strength squads, several first-choice players including Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs are absent for this series. In their place, a mix of experienced names and fresh talent will take on Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Harare.

Van der Dussen to Lead, Brevis Returns

With regular skipper Aiden Markram unavailable, Rassie van der Dussen will lead the squad, reprising the role he held during last year’s tour of the West Indies. One of the most exciting inclusions is the return of 21-year-old Dewald Brevis. After a quiet debut series in 2023, Brevis has earned a recall thanks to his strong performances in the SA20 and IPL 2025, where he represented Chennai Super Kings.

Four Uncapped Players Included

South Africa’s squad features four uncapped players:

Lhuan-dré Pretorius: The highest run-getter in the SA20, a powerful left-hander also part of the Test squad.

Rubin Hermann: A consistent performer and fifth on the SA20 run charts.

Senuran Muthusamy: A reliable left-arm spinner and handy lower-order batter.

Corbin Bosch: A seam-bowling all-rounder known for his utility in limited-overs formats.

Focus on Spin For World Cup 2026

With the 2026 T20 World Cup set to be hosted in spin-friendly conditions in India and Sri Lanka, South Africa have loaded their squad with slow bowling options. George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, and Nqabayomzi Peter provide variety and control. “Having three quality spin options gives us a great deal of variety, especially in conditions like Harare,” Conrad noted.

No Nortje, Maharaj to Lead Test Side

Veterans Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi, both no longer centrally contracted but eligible for selection, have not been picked. Keshav Maharaj, South Africa’s designated Test captain for the Zimbabwe tour, is also absent from the T20I side.

Besides Coetzee and Burger, the pace attack features Kwena Maphaka another dual-format prospect and Andile Simelane, who has already represented South Africa in five T20Is. Lungi Ngidi adds experience to the group.