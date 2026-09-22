/Vansh Bedi rejects DPL match-fixing allegations, calls reports false and defamatory

DDCA has clarified that the allegations currently being reported are only allegations and have not been verified or established by any competent authority. DDCA has emphasised that it would be inappropriate to form conclusions or make judgments about any player, individual, or franchise solely based on unverified reports.



"The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," as per a statement from DDCA.



"DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations," the statement further added.