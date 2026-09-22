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Vansh Bedi rejects DPL match-fixing allegations, calls reports false and defamatory

Vansh Bedi categorically stated that he is not the individual referred to in the report and denied any involvement in match-fixing or related activities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 01:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 01:08 AM IST
Vansh Bedi rejects DPL match-fixing allegations, calls reports false and defamatory
Image Credit: Central Delhi Kings

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Vansh Bedi rejects DPL match-fixing allegations, calls reports false and defamatory
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