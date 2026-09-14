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Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is after fresh injury, Asian Games in doubt

Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remaining Afghanistan T20Is after suffering a side strain following the series opener. The fresh injury has also put the spinner’s participation in the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan in doubt.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 09:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is after fresh injury, Asian Games in doubt
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is after fresh injury, Asian Games in doubt
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