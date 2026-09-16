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Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Asian Games 2026; Vipraj Nigam named replacement

The Men's Selection Committee has named Vipraj Nigam as Varun Chakaravarthy's replacement. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, initially in the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn from the continental event and will now be part of India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Asian Games 2026; Vipraj Nigam named replacement
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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