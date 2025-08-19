Varun Chakravarthy Gears Up For Asia Cup, Eyes 2027 ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2025: Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup, set to begin on September 9. India will start their campaign a day later against the UAE. Speaking to Revsportz, the mystery spinner shared insights on his preparations during the one-month break after IPL and TNPL.

“The Asia Cup is coming up, and for the white-ball players, we have had a good break. I worked on strength and conditioning, fitness, my bowling, my batting, and everything. I also got time with my family which helped me rejuvenate,” Varun said.

Strong Form Since Comeback

Since returning to international cricket last year, Varun has been a crucial part of India’s white-ball setup. He played a big role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph, where he picked up two five-wicket hauls in T20Is and one in ODIs. In total, he has 33 wickets in 18 T20Is, along with 10 wickets in four ODIs.

The spinner is confident that conditions in Dubai will suit his style, as he took nine wickets in three matches during the Champions Trophy earlier this year. “One factor is the ground conditions, but I am used to bowling in tough IPL conditions as well. I am ready for both,” he added.

Eyes on ODI World Cup 2027

While his immediate focus is the Asia Cup, Varun already has long-term goals in sight. “After the Asia Cup, there are many white-ball tours coming up. The primary goal is to excel in all those and hit the 2027 World Cup with good confidence and clarity,” he said.

Backing From Surya and Gambhir

Varun credited skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their constant support in his comeback journey. “Before the Bangladesh tour, Surya told me, ‘I am looking at you, I want you in the setup.’ That gave me a lot of confidence,” he revealed.

On Gambhir’s mentorship, Varun said: “Gauti Bhai motivates in a special way. Even if we talk less, he always assures me that I’m in his plans. He brings a warrior mindset into the dressing room we saw it at KKR and also during the Champions Trophy.”

Praise for Surya’s Captaincy

Varun also hailed Surya’s leadership, comparing him to former skipper Rohit Sharma. “Surya is very tactically sound, probably because of his exposure at Mumbai Indians. He never puts pressure on bowlers it’s a bowler’s delight to play under him,” he concluded.