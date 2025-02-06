Varun Chakravarthy Outsmarts Yashasvi Jaiswal, Clean Bowled India Opener In Nets Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st ODI - Watch

In the world of cricket, few moments capture the essence of anticipation and excitement quite like the build-up to a major series opener. As India prepares to face England in the first ODI in Nagpur, one name has been making headlines and sparking discussions: Varun Chakravarthy. The mystery spinner, who was initially not part of the squad, has quickly become a focal point after his stellar performance in the recent T20I series against England. With 14 wickets in five matches and the 'Player of The Series' award under his belt, Chakravarthy is now on the brink of making his ODI debut.

A Viral Moment That Caught Everyone’s Attention

In a viral video that has taken the cricketing world by storm, Chakravarthy was seen clean bowling young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. This moment not only highlighted Chakravarthy's prowess but also underscored the depth of talent within the Indian squad. Jaiswal, who is also in contention to make his ODI debut, found himself on the receiving end of Chakravarthy's deceptive deliveries, a testament to the spinner's ability to trouble even the best of batsmen.

The Composition of India’s Spin Attack

India's spin attack for the ODI series is a mix of experience and potential. With three finger spinners—two left-armers, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, and one right-arm off-spinner, Washington Sundar—alongside the returning Kuldeep Yadav, the team has a versatile arsenal. Kuldeep, who has been out since October 2024 due to a sports hernia surgery, is set to make his return, adding another layer of complexity to the spin attack.

Rohit Sharma’s Vision for Chakravarthy

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has been cautious yet optimistic about Chakravarthy's potential inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad. Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Rohit acknowledged Chakravarthy's unique skill set and the opportunity the ODI series presents to evaluate his capabilities further. "Yeah look, he has certainly shown something different. I understand that it is a T20 format but he has clearly got something different about him. So we just wanted to have an option and see what we can do with him," Rohit said.

A Promising Future on the Horizon

Chakravarthy's journey from an impressive T20I series to a potential ODI debut and beyond is nothing short of remarkable. At 33, the Tamil Nadu spinner has proven that age is just a number when it comes to delivering on the field. His performance in the T20I series, where he bagged 14 wickets, including a five-for, the most by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series, has set the stage for what could be a historic ODI debut.