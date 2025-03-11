India’s long-awaited ICC ODI triumph was sealed in style as Rohit Sharma’s men lifted the Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai. Among the key contributors was Varun Chakravarthy, India’s spin sensation, who played a pivotal role in the team’s victorious campaign. However, it wasn’t just his bowling that caught attention—his witty social media post took center stage, delivering a sly dig at critics who questioned India’s scheduling advantage.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence After Viral RJ Mahvash Moment – Here's What She Said!

‘A Lot of Distance Was Travelled to Get a Taste of This Cup’

Shortly after India’s historic win, Varun Chakravarthy shared a celebratory post on Instagram, sipping coffee alongside the coveted Champions Trophy with a cheeky caption: “A lot of distance was travelled to get a taste of this Cup.” The statement appeared to be a direct response to critics who claimed that India’s seamless schedule—playing all their matches in Dubai—gave them an unfair edge over teams that had to endure constant travel between Pakistan and the UAE.

The scheduling debate had been a hot topic throughout the tournament. Several teams, including New Zealand and South Africa, voiced concerns about excessive travel affecting player fatigue and match preparation. A report by The Tribune highlighted that New Zealand covered the highest travel distance in the tournament, logging 7,048 km across Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Dubai. South Africa also had a hectic schedule, playing in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Dubai, and Lahore, covering a total of 3,286 km.

Chakravarthy’s Impact: A Bowling Masterclass

While debates over scheduling continued, India’s dominance on the field was undeniable. Chakravarthy emerged as one of India’s best bowlers, finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Mohammed Shami with nine wickets. His standout performance came against New Zealand in the group stage, where he registered a stunning five-wicket haul. In the final, his 2-45 spell, including the crucial wicket of Will Young, helped restrict the Kiwis to 254, setting up India’s successful chase.

Fair Advantage or Tactical Brilliance?

While it’s true that India benefited from playing all their games in Dubai, their path to the title was built on skill, strategy, and execution. Unlike teams that had to adjust to different pitch conditions and endure travel fatigue, India capitalized on familiarity with the Dubai conditions. However, it wasn’t just about home advantage—it was about delivering when it mattered the most.

Criticism regarding scheduling isn’t new in ICC tournaments. South Africa’s David Miller was vocal about the logistical challenges, calling it “not ideal” for teams to shuffle between Pakistan and the UAE. Former Australian skipper Pat Cummins and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen also pointed out the disparity, arguing that India had a smoother ride to the final.

India’s First ICC ODI Title Since 2013

With this victory, India ended their 12-year drought for an ICC ODI title, the last being the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. The win cemented Rohit Sharma’s legacy as a leader and reaffirmed India’s dominance in global cricket. Players like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav stepped up in crucial moments, but it was Varun Chakravarthy’s consistency that gave India a crucial edge.