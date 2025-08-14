Vece Paes Dies At 80: Remembering The Olympic Hockey Medalist, Multi-Sport Star, Medical Expert, And Patriarch Of A Sporting Dynasty

Dr. Vece Paes, the legendary Indian hockey player who won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the father of tennis icon Leander Paes, passed away in Kolkata on 14 August 2025. He was 80 and had been battling advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Athletic Achievements

Born in Goa in April 1945, Paes was a remarkable multi-sport talent. While hockey brought him international acclaim, his sporting journey also included competitive stints in football, cricket, and rugby. As a midfielder in the Indian hockey team, he played a pivotal role in India’s bronze-medal triumph at the 1972 Olympics and was also part of the squad that secured bronze at the 1971 Hockey World Cup in Barcelona.

Sports Medicine & Administration

Beyond the playing field, Paes carved out a pioneering role in sports medicine. A qualified physician, he served as a consultant for the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Indian Davis Cup team, championing athlete health, fitness, and anti-doping education. His administrative leadership extended to serving as President of the Indian Rugby Football Union (1996–2002) and the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club.

Personal & Family Legacy

Paes’ family is one of India’s most unique sporting dynasties. His wife, Jennifer Paes, captained the Indian women’s basketball team, and their son, Leander Paes, is among the most decorated players in tennis history, with 18 Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles titles and an Olympic singles bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Tributes poured in from across the sporting community. Hockey India hailed him as a “gentle giant” and an enduring symbol of sporting excellence, while former teammates remembered his humility and versatility. His last rites will be conducted after the arrival of his daughters from abroad.

Dr. Vece Paes’ life reflected a rare blend of athletic brilliance, medical expertise, and administrative vision. From the hockey turf to the doctor’s clinic, his contributions left an indelible mark on Indian sports. His passing closes an extraordinary chapter, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations.