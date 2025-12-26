Venkatesh Iyer was acquired by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction held on December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. RCB signed after a bidding war with his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who released him ahead of the auction following a disappointing IPL 2025 season.

However, former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Anil Kumble feels that Venkatesh may not find a place in RCB's playing XI in the initial phase of the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Apart from Iyer, RCB also bought the likes of Jacob Duffy, Satwik Desal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan and Vihaan Malhotra during the IPL 2026 auction.



Anil Kumble Explains Why Venkatesh Iyer Is Likely To Benched

Despite RCB shelling out Rs 7 crore for India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, former India spinner Anil Kumble believes that the franchise will prioritise the stability of their title-winning combination over integrating new big-name recruits immediately.

The 55-year-old emphasized that RCB, having finally broken their trophy drought in 2025, should not tinker with a formula that works.

"Venkatesh Iyer will not be in the playing eleven at the start. You do not want to create doubt in a winning team. That is probably why they did not go after a Ravi Bishnoi, so that Suyash Sharma does not feel threatened by a senior India spinner," Kumble said on JioStar.

"RCB thought they might get outbid, but they did not, so they are happy to have Venkatesh Iyer," he added.

Kumble, who captained RCB to the 2009 IPL final, said the franchise did well to keep the core of the IPL winning team.

"They (RCB) have done well to keep the core the same, back their players, and just have a few backups in case something goes wrong," he said.

"Jacob Duffy will be a backup for Josh Hazlewood, and Jordan Cox is a like-for-like replacement for Phil Salt. Mangesh Yadav comes in as a backup for Yash Dayal. He is a left-arm seamer with a lot of potential, though he has not played much cricket," he added.

Andy Flower Gives His Take On Venkatesh Iyer's Signing

Andy Flower, RCB’s head coach, hinted that the purchase was opportunistic rather than planned around a specific gap in the XI. However, he is happy to acquire Iyer for RCB.

"I think KKR had a little extra money left... they were probably betting some of it on Venkatesh. But in the end, we ended up acquiring him and we are really happy. He has strong leadership qualities," Flower said.

"Venkatesh Iyer has strong leadership qualities. That is great to have in the dressing room and on the field. We are happy to get him and I look forward to working with him. When you plan well and have a good strategy, you know your limits.

I think KKR had a little extra money left in their purse after purchasing Cameron Green. They were probably betting some of it on Venkatesh Iyer because they had some money left, but in the end, we ended up acquiring Venkatesh and we are really happy with it," he added.