Venkatesh Iyer recreates Thalapathy Vijay's celebration, steals show after fiery fifty in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 clash - Watch video

Venkatesh Iyer grabbed headlines during the high-scoring IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, not just for his explosive batting but also for a viral celebration inspired by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

Iyer played a sensational unbeaten knock of 73 runs off just 40 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 182.50. His innings powered RCB to a strong total of 224 after Punjab Kings had earlier posted 222/4 in a thrilling run-fest.

The stylish left-hander brought up his first fifty of IPL 2026 in style with a towering six off Lockie Ferguson in the 16th over. The knock also marked his 13th IPL half-century as the crowd erupted after his aggressive strokeplay.

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Filing this under Iconic Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/9uiEDWRrqn — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay-Inspired Celebration Goes Viral

Soon after reaching the milestone, Venkatesh Iyer produced a special celebration that instantly caught the attention of fans online. The batter recreated a popular style associated with Thalapathy Vijay, leaving spectators inside the stadium roaring with excitement.

After a quiet start to the season, the explosive all-rounder appears to be finding rhythm at the right time. In four matches so far in IPL 2026, Venkatesh Iyer has scored 114 runs at a strike rate of over 162, including one half-century.

Virat Kohli Continues His Red-Hot Form

While Venkatesh stole the spotlight with his celebration, Virat Kohli once again delivered with the bat for RCB. The former RCB captain smashed 58 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 157.14 and played a crucial role in keeping Bengaluru ahead in the chase.

Kohli’s innings, combined with Iyer’s late assault, helped RCB post a total of 222-4 in 20 overs in a high-stakes encounter.

Notably, RCB are just one win away from sealing an IPL 2026 playoff berth. 18 points would also put them in a strong position for a top-two finish (20 would confirm that), given their net run-rate of +1.053 is almost double that of the next best team.

Lineup For RCB vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkat, Jitesh Sharma(C & WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS Impact Substitutes: Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan

RCB Impact Substitutes: Rasikh Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kaushik Chauhan