‘Very Happy’: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Tilak Varma After His Heroics In IND vs ENG Second T20I

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was delighted after seeing Tilak Varma take "responsibility" and deliver a match-winning performance that steered the hosts to victory. The second T20I contest became a high-strung affair, especially when the equation came down to 20 needed in 18 balls. Tilak looked hesitant to rotate the strike when the opportunity was available in the first couple of deliveries. But, Tilak decided to rotate the strike on the fourth delivery, leaving Bishnoi to face the final two deliveries of the over. With Brydon Carse charging down from the other end, Bishnoi appeared to be galvanised with the way Tilak was batting at the other end. He neatly clipped it through midwicket for a four, lifting the spirits in the entire stadium.

It was a similar situation in the penultimate over, and it was Bishnoi against Liam Livingstone in the next over. On a fuller delivery, Bishnoi gave away an outside edge to find another four, eventually bringing the equation down to 6 in 6. Tilak held his nerves to see off the game with a flashy drive, bringing India home with a two-wicket win and four balls to spare. "Very happy with the way Tilak batted, good to see someone like him taking responsibility. Ravi Bishnoi has been putting the hard work in the nets. He wants to contribute with the bat." Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

Even though things were jittery for India towards the middle phase in the second innings, the bowling performance was an all-rounded display. On a surface where 180 is expected, India restricted the Three Lions to 165/9. When India came out to bat, the extra depth in the batting order handed the hosts a much-needed advantage to see off the game.

"A little bit of relief. The way the game was going, we felt 160 was good, but the way they bowled, was good that the game went down to the wire. We have been playing with an extra batter for the last few series. That batter gives us two-three overs," Suryakumar said. Even in the chase, when wickets kept falling at regular intervals, India's appetite to play with aggression remained undaunted. When the opportunity presented itself, the Indian batters went hard to stay in the chase. The small partnerships were stitched throughout the chase, taking the pressure off India's shoulders.

"The chat was to play like the last game. Good to see we are playing an aggressive brand of cricket. At the same time, the guys put their hands up and stitched the small partnerships. The boys have taken off a lot of pressure, and the atmosphere in the dressing room is light. There will be days it won't come off, but we know what we want to do. If we are on the same page, good things will take place," he concluded.