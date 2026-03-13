'Very pleased to have him': Kavya Maran's Sunrisers breaks silence on acquiring Pakistani star Abrar Ahmed; Unfazed by Indian backlash

Sunrisers Leeds head coach Daniel Vettori has provided a detailed explanation behind the historic signing of Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in the men’s player auction for The Hundred. The Sun TV-owned franchise acquired the spinner for USD 255,000, marking a landmark moment as the first Pakistani player ever signed by an Indian-owned team in the tournament’s history.

Strategic Pivot After Missing Adil Rashid

Vettori clarified that the decision was driven by the dynamics of supply and demand during the auction process. The team had initially targeted local talent but had to look abroad once their primary targets were off the board.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Once we missed out on Adil Rashid, who was our priority early on, we looked at overseas spinners. Abrar was one of four or five players on our radar, and we are very pleased to have him,” Vettori stated following the conclusion of the draft. He emphasized that the quality required for the conditions at Headingley was not available locally, necessitating an overseas search.

Dismissing Speculation of a "Pakistan Ban"

Leading up to the auction, several reports suggested that the four franchises with Indian ownership would avoid Pakistani talent due to an unofficial blockade. However, Vettori was firm in stating that such external factors did not influence their boardroom strategy.

"There wasn’t any discussion about not picking Pakistani players. We just focused on who was the best option," he explained. The coaching staff also monitored other international spinners, including Usman Tariq and Rishad Hussain, before finalizing their bid for Ahmed.

The "Mystery" Factor at Headingley

Vettori believes Abrar Ahmed’s unfamiliarity among English batters will be a significant asset when The Hundred begins on July 21. The coach relied on intelligence from the international circuit to validate the pick.

“Not many English players have faced him, but he recently played in Australia. The feedback we got from the Australian players is that he is tricky to face, has many variations, and can strike in the powerplay and middle overs. That’s exactly what we need at Headingley, where spinners have been key. Having him in the team will make a big difference,” Vettori added.

Ownership and Public Reaction

The Sun Group, led by Kavya Maran, took full control of the Leeds-based franchise last year after acquiring stakes from the ECB and Yorkshire. While the signing has broken a long-standing trend among Indian-owned global teams, it has sparked significant debate in India. Some fans have criticized the move on social media, suggesting it contradicts national sentiment. This backlash coincided with the mysterious suspension of the team’s official X account shortly after the announcement.

Despite the digital controversy, the Sunrisers Leeds management maintains that their commitment to building a title-contending squad remains the priority. With the tournament less than four months away, the integration of Abrar into a squad led by Harry Brook will be one of the most watched storylines of the 2026 season.

Account Suspended

Shortly after the official announcement of the signing was posted, the Sunrisers Leeds X account was taken down. Visitors to the profile are currently met with a standard message stating the account has been suspended for violating the platform's rules. While X has not provided a specific reason for the ban, the timing coincides with a massive surge in negative engagement and criticism from fans in India who felt the signing ignored public sentiment