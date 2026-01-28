'Very Unfair': BCB slams ICC over travel burden after U19 World Cup exit

The Junior Tigers’ hopes of progressing to the semifinals were dashed after a seven-wicket defeat to the England Under‑19 cricket team in their Super Six match at Bulawayo. The loss effectively ended Bangladesh’s campaign, which began with low points carried forward from the group stage.

BCB Blames Hectic Travel and Last-Minute Changes

Bangladesh Cricket Board game development coordinator Habibul Bashar has said the team was placed at a disadvantage due to what he described as a “very unfair schedule” devised by the ICC. Bashar highlighted the demanding travel itinerary that Bangladesh faced during the tournament, with long road journeys between venues adding strain on the young players. For instance, Bangladesh travelled by bus between Masvingo, Harare, and Bulawayo, often for matches and warm-ups scheduled at widely separated locations with little rest time.

At one stage, the BCB reportedly had to pay for an internal flight out of its own resources to ease the workload on players ahead of a clash with India, given that direct air connections were limited and bus journeys were excessively long. Bashar argued that sudden schedule changes compounded the fatigue, as initial arrangements were altered without adequately consulting Bangladesh’s management.

Bangladesh’s Context at the U19 World Cup

Bangladesh entered the Super Six stage with a challenging run, having carried only one point from the group stage due to earlier results and a washout. Their batting faltered in the crucial England game, limiting their chances of advancing further. The scheduling row comes amid ongoing tensions between the BCB and the ICC, particularly following the senior Bangladesh team’s removal from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup after they refused to tour India over security concerns, a decision that also saw the Scotland national cricket team replace them in that tournament.

BCB’s Call for Fairer Treatment

While acknowledging that tactical errors in match play contributed to their exit, Bashar’s comments have put the spotlight on off-field factors, with the BCB urging the ICC to consider player welfare and logistical fairness in future scheduling. “We notified them [of the travel burden] before the tournament started. We asked them to move our practice games to avoid the back-and-forth travel, but they didn’t listen,” Bashar was quoted as saying.

As Bangladesh reflects on a taxing U19 World Cup campaign, attention now turns to how the ICC responds to such concerns and whether scheduling protocols will be reviewed for upcoming events.