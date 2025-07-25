Veteran India Batter Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket; Check Details

Veda Krishnamurthy, who represented India in both the ODI and T20I format, has announced her retirement from professional cricket. Veda represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 829 runs and 875 runs respectively.

The former India international had last played a T20I match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne in 2020 while she donned the ODI colours last in 2018.

She took to social media to announce her retirement. While announcing her retirement, Veda also added that she was ready to give back to the game.

"A small-town girl with big dreams. That's how it all started in Kadur. I picked up a bat not knowing where it would take me. But I knew I loved the game. I never imagined it would take me this far from narrow streets to the biggest stadiums, from quiet hopes to proudly wearing the Indian jersey.

Cricket gave me so much more than just a career. It gave me a sense of who I am. It taught me how to fight, how to fall and how to keep showing up. Today, with a full heart, I'm calling time on this chapter," Krishnamurthy said in her post.

Apart from her India career, Veda also captained Karnataka and Railways in the domestic circuit. In 2023, she led Karnataka to runners-up finish in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy for successive years in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"To my parents and siblings, especially my sister, thank you for being my first team and my constant strength. To my coaches, captains and mentors, thank you for shaping me. To BCCI, thank you for trusting me with the honour of representing India. To KSCA, Railways and KIOC, thank you for giving me the space to grow," she further wrote.

"To my teammates, you made every bit of this journey worth it. We've shared everything - wins, losses and laughs that will stay with me forever. You were never just teammates. You were family. To my friends, thank you for being there, especially when no one was watching.

Captaining Karnataka and Railways was an honour I'll always hold close. Those teams shaped me, challenged me, and gave me space to lead with heart. And India... nothing comes to the feeling of wearing that jersey. The anthem, the Adrenaline, the pride - it lives in your bones forever," she added.

In her retirement post, Veda also wrote about how she felt proud to be a part of the team in 2017 - a remarkable year for women's cricket in India, when the team reached the ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's.

"And 2017... what a year to be part of a World Cup that changed how people saw women's cricket in India. I'll always be proud of that. To the physios, trainers, seelctors, and every single person who worked behind the scenes, thank you," she wrote.

"This game gave me everything. And I'll always be grateful for it. Now it's time to give back. Whatever the role, whatever the way, I'm here for the game. I truly believe this second innings will be just as meaningful. I played with fire in my heart and pride in every step. Always for the team. Always for India," she concluded.

Her final on-field appearance came during WPL 2024, where she represented Gujarat Giants. She has also worked as a commentator and broadcaster.