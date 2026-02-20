Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after Bee attack during cricket match in Unnao

A tragic incident has shaken the cricketing fraternity after veteran umpire Manik Gupta lost his life following a sudden bee attack during a local cricket match in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The shocking episode occurred at Sapru Ground in the Shuklaganj area, turning a routine match into a scene of panic and chaos.

Sudden Bee Swarm Triggers Panic on the Field

According to reports, the match, organised under a local league by the Kanpur Cricket Association, was underway when a swarm of bees suddenly descended on players, umpires, and spectators. The unexpected attack caused widespread panic as individuals ran for safety while trying to avoid the stings. Gupta, a 65-year-old senior umpire, was among those most severely affected. Eyewitnesses said he sustained multiple bee stings and collapsed while attempting to escape the swarm. Around 15-20 players and officials were also injured during the incident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rushed to the hospital, but Could Not Be Saved

Gupta was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital in Shuklaganj before being referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur as his condition worsened. Despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead, leaving the local cricket community in deep shock. Officials stated that the bee attack lasted several minutes, and the intensity of the swarm made it difficult for victims to escape quickly. Some witnesses reported that bees were still clinging to Gupta’s body while he was being transported for treatment.

A Respected Figure in Local Cricket

Manik Gupta was a well-known and respected figure in Uttar Pradesh’s cricket circuit and had been associated with umpiring for nearly three decades. A member of the Kanpur Cricket Association’s umpiring panel, he regularly officiated domestic and junior-level matches and was admired for his dedication to grassroots cricket. Cricket officials and players expressed deep condolences, describing his passing as an irreparable loss to the regional cricket community.

The incident has sparked concerns about safety arrangements at local sporting venues. Initial reports suggest that a nearby beehive may have been disturbed, triggering the sudden attack, though authorities are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Gupta is survived by his family, and tributes have poured in from players, officials, and cricket lovers who remembered him as a passionate servant of the game whose commitment to cricket continued until his final day on the field.