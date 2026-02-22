Advertisement
NewsCricketVice-captain Axar Patel dropped for India’s crucial Super 8 clash vs SA; Suryakumar Yadav Reacts says, Very harsh but...
AXAR PATEL DROPPED VS SOUTH AFRICA SUPER 8 CLASH

Vice-captain Axar Patel dropped for India’s crucial Super 8 clash vs SA; Suryakumar Yadav Reacts says, 'Very harsh but...'

Patel's absence in Ahmedabad is not the first time he has missed out during this campaign.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The decision to retain the same side that concluded the group stages means India is placing its trust in the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar.
  • As India enters the business end of the World Cup, the pressure to deliver "that punch from ball one" is immense.
Vice-captain Axar Patel dropped for India’s crucial Super 8 clash vs SA; Suryakumar Yadav Reacts says, 'Very harsh but...'Credits - Twitter

 In a move that has sparked significant debate among cricket analysts, India has opted to bench their designated T20 World Cup vice-captain, Axar Patel, for the high-stakes Super 8 opening encounter against South Africa. Despite his leadership status within the squad, Patel was omitted from the Playing XI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as captain Suryakumar Yadav prioritized a specific bowling combination tailored to the black soil surface.

A Pattern of Exclusion

Patel's absence in Ahmedabad is not the first time he has missed out during this campaign. He was previously rested during India’s final group stage match against the Netherlands. At the time, that decision was viewed as a strategic rotation for a "dead rubber" fixture, allowing the team to manage workloads before the business end of the tournament. However, his exclusion from the first game of the Super 8s, a critical juncture where every result directly impacts semi-final qualification, suggests a deeper tactical shift in India’s preferred XI.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Tactical Reasoning

Speaking at the toss after South Africa chose to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged the difficulty of the decision. He clarified that the move was purely strategic rather than a reflection of Patel's form or fitness.

"It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game," Yadav told the broadcaster.

The captain explained that the decision was influenced by the behavior of the pitch during previous matches at the venue. "We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character," Yadav added.

Balancing the XI

The decision to retain the same side that concluded the group stages means India is placing its trust in the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar, alongside the pace battery of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. By opting for Sundar over Patel, the management appears to be favoring the off-spinner's match-up against South Africa's left-handers, such as Quinton de Kock and David Miller.

The Business End Challenge

As India enters the business end of the World Cup, the pressure to deliver "that punch from ball one" is immense. While Patel’s experience and lower-order hitting are valuable assets, Yadav emphasized the need for "A-game" energy and following established good habits. Whether the gamble to sideline the vice-captain in favor of a specialized bowling attack pays off will be the primary storyline as India navigates a Group 1 that also features the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

