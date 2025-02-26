Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch VID vs KER Ranji Trophy Final Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: The stage is set for a historic Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final as Kerala lock horns with Vidarbha in Nagpur from Wednesday, February 26. This marks Kerala’s first-ever appearance in the final, while Vidarbha, the former champions, aim to reclaim the prestigious domestic title.

Kerala reached the summit clash in dramatic fashion, edging past Gujarat by just a 2-run first-innings lead in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Vidarbha showcased their dominance with a convincing win over Mumbai, highlighting their strength ahead of the grand finale.

Ranji Trophy Final Format and Rules

The title decider will be a five-day contest, following the traditional Test match format. However, if the match ends without a result, the team with the first-innings lead will be declared champions, making the opening innings a crucial battle.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: Full Squads

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (wk/c), Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Aman Mokhade, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge, Umesh Yadav.

Kerala Squad: Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Sachin Baby (c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Salman Nizar, Ahammed Imran, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Shoun Roger, Vaisakh Chandran, Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, KM Asif.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Where to Watch Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2025 Live on TV?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the live action of the Vidarbha vs Kerala clash on the following TV channels:

Star Sports Network

Sports18 Network

How to Watch Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Online?

For those preferring to watch the game on digital platforms, the live streaming of Vidarbha vs Kerala will be available on:

JioCinema App and Website

Hotstar App and Website

Cricket fans can catch all the live action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final on the Sports 18 network, starting at 9:30 AM IST. With Kerala chasing history and Vidarbha aiming to add another title to their cabinet, the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final promises to be an enthralling battle for domestic cricket supremacy.