Vidarbha vs Rest of India Live Streaming: Watch Irani Cup 2025 Live on Star Sports & JioHotstar

The Irani Cup 2025 kicks off today as Vidarbha, the Ranji Trophy champions, take on the Rest of India (ROI) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. For cricket fans, this clash is a perfect chance to catch top domestic cricket live—and the good news is, live streaming options in India are available for free, ensuring you won’t miss any action.

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the Irani Cup 2025 live from 9:30 AM IST. The match is scheduled to continue until at least 4:30 PM, potentially extending to 5 PM.

Live TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (free in India)

This ensures fans across the country can follow every ball, run, and wicket from the comfort of their homes or on the go via mobile devices. The live streaming option is particularly useful for those who want real-time updates, expert commentary, and highlights throughout the day.

Vidarbha: Defending Champions Ready for Live Action

Led by Akshay Wadkar, Vidarbha are looking to win their third Irani Cup after their triumphs in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The squad has been in fine form in domestic circuits, with players like Yash Rathod and Danish Malewar impressing in recent tournaments, including the Duleep Trophy 2025.

Wadkar won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Fans watching via live streaming can track every partnership, wicket, and run as Vidarbha attempts to assert dominance over the powerful ROI lineup.

Vidarbha Playing XI:

Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (w/c), Parth Rekhade, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare

Rest of India: Star-Studded Lineup

The Rest of India squad, captained by Rajat Patidar, boasts an impressive roster including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj, and Akash Deep. With 29 Irani Cup titles, ROI are always a formidable opponent.

Fans streaming live will get a chance to watch these star players in action, showcasing batting brilliance, fast bowling, and tactical captaincy. Patidar’s leadership, combined with explosive talent like Ishan Kishan, makes ROI a team to watch closely.

Rest of India Playing XI:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aryan Juyal (w), Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dhull, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar

Key Players to Follow on Live Streaming

Yash Rathod (Vidarbha): Rising star with a knack for stabilizing innings.

Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha): Wicketkeeper-captain leading from the front.

Rajat Patidar (ROI): Dynamic captain and consistent run-scorer.

Ishan Kishan (ROI): Explosive opener capable of game-changing innings.

Watching live streaming gives fans the advantage of tracking each key moment, analyzing player performance in real-time, and catching every highlight immediately, making the experience immersive and engaging.

Expert Take and Match Outlook

This Irani Cup encounter is a classic battleground of champions vs stars. Vidarbha’s cohesive unit faces ROI’s star-studded lineup, with the Nagpur pitch expected to offer true bounce and balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers.

For domestic cricket lovers, live streaming on JioHotstar offers not just the match but a comprehensive cricketing experience—ball-by-ball commentary, expert analysis, and instant highlights. Whether you are supporting Vidarbha or ROI, this match promises intense action and emerging talents for fans to follow.

How to Stream Irani Cup Live

Star Sports (TV Telecast) – Full match coverage

JioHotstar (Live Streaming) – Free in India, real-time updates, and highlights

Mobile & Tablet Friendly – Watch anywhere, anytime

Don’t miss the action as Vidarbha takes on Rest of India in a clash that celebrates India’s cricketing depth. Stream live, follow every wicket, and witness the future stars of Indian cricket in action.