Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Anupama Chopra's Son Agni Dev Chopra breaks silence on joining PSL 2026 auction; says this...

Agni Dev Chopra, the prolific cricketer and son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has issued a stern denial regarding reports claiming his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction. The young batter labeled the rumors as "fake and misleading" after his name surfaced on a list of registered players for the tournament's 11th edition.

The Source of the Misinformation

The speculation intensified after the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly listed Agni Dev as a United States citizen with a base price of PKR 600,000. Because Agni Dev was born in Detroit and holds an American passport, the report gained traction, suggesting he had registered as an overseas associate player from the USA.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Official Denial via Social Media

Addressing the claims directly, Agni Dev utilized Instagram to clear the air, a message that was later amplified by his mother, Anupama Chopra.

"Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation," Agni Dev stated on his Instagram Story.

A Historic Domestic Career in India

Before shifting his focus toward his career in the United States, Agni Dev established himself as one of the most consistent run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket. His performance in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy Plate season was particularly historic, leading to several accolades:

Leading Run-Scorer: He finished his debut first-class season with 939 runs at an average of 78.25.

BCCI Recognition: He was honored with the Madhavrao Scindia Award for his exceptional batting.

World Record: Agni Dev became the first player in the history of first-class cricket to score centuries in each of his first four matches.

Prolific 2024-25 Season: He surpassed his debut success by amassing over 1,800 runs in 11 first-class matches, maintaining a staggering average of 94.94.

Future Outlook

As a versatile left-handed batter who also bowls right-arm off-spin, Agni Dev’s pedigree has made him a person of interest across various global leagues. However, his categorical denial of the PSL registration reaffirms his commitment to his current developmental path in the United States. His focus remains on achieving his long-term professional goals within the American cricket system rather than participating in the Pakistan-based T20 league.