'Viewers Will Leave IPL for PSL': Hasan Ali Backs Pakistan Super League, Says Quality Cricket Will Shift Fans

PSL 2025: With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League's (IPL) schedule clashing this time around, right-arm seamer Hasan Ali expressed optimism with a jaw-dropping remark that fans and viewers would "leave" IPL for PSL, Pakistan's premier T20 tournament if the players perform well.

PSL, which was usually held between February and March, was moved to the window of April and May due to Pakistan's jam-packed international schedule. The change led to Pakistan's top T20 tournament clashing with the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich IPL.

Even though IPL is widely regarded as the top T20 tournament worldwide, Hasan is optimistic that despite the scheduling clash, viewers will prefer to watch PSL if the players up the ante and perform better.

"Fans watch the tournament where there's good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us," Hasan told reporters, as quoted from Geo News ahead of the PSL opener on Friday.

Hasan, who will represent the Karachi Kings in the 10th edition of the tournament, reflected on Pakistan's shambolic international cricket performance. While Pakistan's horror run in international cricket extends back to 2023, its recent performances have echoed its frustrations and struggles.

Under the refined leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's title defence in the Champions Trophy concluded in the group stage on the back of two successive defeats against New Zealand and India.

After an unprecedented heartbreak, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) broadened its view and built a team for the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ODI World Cup 2027.

Days after the Champions Trophy concluded, Pakistan embarked on a white-ball tour of New Zealand, consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs. While the T20I side introduced a couple of new faces while staying true to the experienced stars, Pakistan surrendered a 4-1 series defeat.

In the three-match ODI affair, Rizwan and Babar Azam, who were notable absentees in the T20I Leg, returned in the 50-over format. Despite their return, Pakistan's fate stuck to defeat as the Kiwis whitewashed the Men in Green by orchestrating a 3-0 triumph.

"When the national team doesn't perform well, it impacts franchise leagues like the PSL," Hassan said. "But when Pakistan do well, the PSL's graph also rises," Hasan remarked.

"The current results aren't great, but we have fresh faces in the team and also in management who need time. The players know where they went wrong and where to improve," Hasan said while backing the youngsters.