Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Where To Watch

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 enters a crucial stage on January 8 with Round 7 of the Elite division bringing together 16 matches across four cities. With qualification scenarios tightening and net run rate becoming decisive, fans are keenly searching for live streaming details, match timings, and where to watch India’s premier domestic one-day tournament.

From Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai facing Punjab to Delhi locking horns with Haryana, Round 7 offers high-voltage action with limited live coverage, making streaming information more important than ever.

Why Is Live Streaming Crucial for Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7?

Unlike international cricket, domestic tournaments offer selective broadcast access. Several Round 7 matches feature India stars and top state sides, yet only a few games are available for live viewing.

This makes official streaming platforms the primary way for fans to follow key contests, track player form, and stay updated on qualification-defining moments.

Which Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Matches Will Be Live Streamed?

Two Elite division matches from Round 7 will be streamed live.

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Baroda vs Chandigarh

Both games will be available on the JioHostar app and website, offering fans digital access to marquee domestic encounters. These matches are expected to draw strong interest due to competitive squads and knockout implications.

What Time Do Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Matches Start?

All 16 matches in Round 7 will begin at 9:00 a.m. IST on January 8. Early starts place emphasis on the first powerplay and toss decisions, especially on winter surfaces that assist seamers during morning sessions.

Which Are the Key Fixtures Fans Want to Watch Live?

Is Mumbai vs Punjab the Biggest Game of Round 7?

Mumbai vs Punjab in Group C stands out as a top-of-the-table clash. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai face a Punjab side known for aggressive batting and sharp pace bowling. Although not on the live broadcast list, this match will heavily influence Group C standings.

Can Delhi vs Haryana Decide Group B?

Delhi take on Haryana in a potential Group B decider in Bengaluru. Both teams have been consistent throughout the tournament, making this clash vital for direct qualification and seeding.

What Is the Full Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7 Schedule?

Group A

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu, ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Jharkhand vs Tripura, Gujarat College Ground A, Ahmedabad

Pondicherry vs Assam, Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B, Motera

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh, Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera

Group B

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh, Sanosara Ground B, Rajkot

Assam vs Vidarbha, Sanosara Ground A, Rajkot

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir, Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Chandigarh, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Group C

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Mumbai vs Punjab, Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Maharashtra, Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur

Group D

Gujarat vs Saurashtra, Alur Stadium III, Bengaluru

Andhra vs Services, Alur Stadium II, Bengaluru

Odisha vs Railways, Alur Stadium I, Bengaluru

Delhi vs Haryana, BCCI COE Ground 3, Bengaluru

How Can Fans Follow Matches Not Available on Live Streaming?

For matches without live video coverage, fans can rely on official score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and post-match analysis across digital platforms. Domestic performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy often influence national selection debates, making every update significant.

What Makes Round 7 a Turning Point in the Tournament?

Round 7 brings direct clashes between group leaders and contenders. Wins here can secure early qualification, while defeats may force teams into must-win territory. With limited live streaming, the spotlight intensifies on the matches that are broadcast, increasing viewership and engagement.