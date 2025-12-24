Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next?

Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set the Vijay Hazare Trophy alight with sensational performances in their opening matches, and fans won’t have to wait long to see them back in action. Both stalwarts are slated to feature in the second round of group matches on Friday, December 26, provided their respective teams opt not to rest them.

Kohli Set for Delhi’s Clash Against Gujarat

Virat Kohli, who made a memorable return to domestic cricket with a commanding century for Delhi, has been named in the squad for the first two league matches of the tournament. Delhi are scheduled to face Gujarat in their second fixture at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

After anchoring Delhi’s opening game and reaching a historic milestone in List A cricket, Kohli is expected to once again play a central role at the top of the order as Delhi will be facing Gujarat in their second match at the Centre of Excellence on Friday, 26 December.

Rohit to Lead Mumbai Against Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s emphatic century for Mumbai in their opening match reaffirmed his status as one of the most destructive batters in the 50-over format. Mumbai’s next challenge comes against Uttarakhand in Jaipur, where Rohit is likely to continue opening the innings and setting the tone.

Rohit has also been named in Mumbai’s squad for the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, making his appearance on December 26 against Uttarakhand in Jaipur.

Match Summary: Andhra vs Delhi

Delhi chased down 299 against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a composed, high-quality run chase led by Virat Kohli. He received excellent support from Nitish Rana, who scored an elegant half-century. Their partnership proved decisive as Delhi stayed ahead of the rate to seal a well-earned win.

Match Summary: Sikkim vs Mumbai

Sikkim batted through their 50 overs and posted 236/7, a modest but defendable score on a good batting track. Rohit Sharma’s 155 steers Mumbai to a comfortable win over Sikkim. Mumbai chase down 237, win by 8 wickets.