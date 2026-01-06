Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Miss Out, But Where Can Fans Watch Today’s Matches?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 enters a decisive phase on January 6, with Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab and several heavyweight teams taking the field. While fans were eager to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both senior India stars are absent. The spotlight instead shifts to live streaming access, returning stars, and why this round still carries massive domestic cricket significance.

Why is today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy round crucial for qualification?

With only two group matches left, the Elite Group standings are finely poised. A single win or loss can decide quarter-final qualification. Teams like Mumbai, Punjab and Delhi are fighting not just for points but also for net run rate advantages, making every over count in this round. The intensity reflects the tournament’s role as India’s primary 50-over talent pipeline.

Will Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in today’s matches?

No. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have opted out of this round to focus on India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Their absence is part of workload management, a trend increasingly visible across domestic cricket calendars.

Which star players are in action despite Kohli and Rohit’s absence?

The quality on display remains elite. Shreyas Iyer returns to competitive cricket for Mumbai after recovering from injury. Shubman Gill is back for Punjab following his omission from India’s T20I setup. Sanju Samson continues to anchor Kerala’s campaign, while Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel add international depth across groups.

Which Vijay Hazare Trophy matches are scheduled today?

Key fixtures include Delhi vs Railways in Alur, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur, and Punjab vs Goa at the KL Saini Ground. Goa feature Arjun Tendulkar, adding an extra narrative layer to Punjab’s clash. All matches begin at 9:00 AM IST, with toss at 8:30 AM IST.

Will today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be shown on TV?

No full-scale television broadcast is available. Despite JioStar holding the broadcast rights, the Vijay Hazare Trophy does not receive blanket TV coverage due to the sheer number of simultaneous matches across venues nationwide.

Where can fans watch Vijay Hazare Trophy live streaming today?

Only select matches are available via live streaming. On January 6, Bengal vs Hyderabad and Kerala vs Puducherry are being streamed live on JioHotstar. Matches hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Niranjan Shah Stadium have priority due to broadcast infrastructure availability.

Why does the Vijay Hazare Trophy have limited live streaming coverage?

With 38 teams competing across multiple states, logistical constraints restrict broadcast scalability. The BCCI prioritizes venues with permanent broadcast setups, leading to selective streaming rather than comprehensive coverage.

Why does the Vijay Hazare Trophy still matter without Kohli and Rohit?

Historically, the Vijay Hazare Trophy has shaped India’s ODI core. From MS Dhoni to Shubman Gill, domestic 50-over performances have often translated into international success. Even without Kohli and Rohit today, this round remains a proving ground for future India regulars and a selector’s radar event.