Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games dream ends after semifinal defeat at trials amid day of intense drama

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s hopes of representing the country at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end on Saturday. The 31-year-old was knocked out in the semifinals of the women’s 53kg selection trials, losing a tense 4-6 bout to Asian bronze medalist Meenakshi Goyat at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Vinesh, the three-time Olympian and former world champion had overcome significant off-mat hurdles, including legal battles and last-minute administrative controversies, just to step onto the mat. However, the loss to the in-form Meenakshi dashed her immediate hopes of representing India at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan later this year.



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Dramatic Day Amid Court-Cleared Participation

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Vinesh’s participation itself was in doubt until recently. The Supreme Court had cleared her entry on Friday, May 29 following a Delhi High Court directive earlier, treating her as an "iconic player" despite Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) concerns over eligibility, weight category rules, and missed doping tests.

On the morning of the trials, fresh drama unfolded during weigh-in when WFI officials initially restricted her to the 50kg category, citing her recent international competitions in that division (including the Paris Olympics).

Vinesh strongly objected, accusing the federation of discrimination. WFI President Sanjay Singh eventually intervened, allowing her to compete in 53kg after she weighed in at 53.9kg.

Strong Start, Heartbreaking End

Vinesh made a commanding start, defeating Jyoti 7-1 in her opening bout with dominant counterattacks and control in standing wrestling.

She then advanced to the semifinals after a gritty, controversial quarterfinal victory over Nishu (7-6). Nishu had built a 5-0 lead and nearly pinned Vinesh, but the experienced wrestler staged a comeback in the second period with a key four-point throw. Technical challenges, referee decisions, and long breaks marked the emotional bout, which ended with Nishu in tears.

In the semifinals against Meenakshi Goyat - a wrestler who had recently shocked Antim Panghal and earned silver at the 2026 Asian Championships - Vinesh could not replicate her earlier resilience. Meenakshi prevailed 6-4 in a tense contest, booking her place in the final.

Antim Panghal, another top contender, had progressed strongly earlier in the day with quick wins, including a 34-second technical superiority victory.



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Implications Of Loss

This marks another chapter in Vinesh’s challenging post-Paris Olympics journey. After her historic run to the 50kg final in 2024 (followed by disqualification for failing to make weight), maternity leave, and retirement considerations, the 31-year-old had expressed intent to compete for at least two more years.

The trials highlighted ongoing tensions between Vinesh and the WFI, stemming from past protests and selection policies. While the winner of these trials earns the right to represent India, broader eligibility issues for the Asian Games long list may add further complexity.

For Vinesh - who has made the nation proud multiple times on the world stage - the defeat marks a devastating setback in her highly anticipated comeback journey.