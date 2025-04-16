Vinod Kambli Gets MASSIVE Financial Help From Sunil Gavaskar, To Receive This Much Money Per Month

In a touching gesture, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come forward to give financial support to Vinod Kambli, who has been battling serious health issues for quite some time now.

According to a Times of India report, the 53-year-old Kambli will be getting ₹30,000 per month from Sunil Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation for the rest of his life, starting from April 1. Additionally, the foundation, which was launched in 1999 to aid needy former international sportspersons, will provide an annual amount of Rs 30,000 for medical expenses.

Notably, Gavaskar met Kambli during the Wankhede Stadium’s 50th-anniversary celebration on Jan 11. During the event, Kambli emotionally touched Gavaskar’s feet - a gesture widely shared on social media.

Later, Gavaskar in an interview had said that the 1983 World Cup winning team are very conscious of younger players, some of whom are like their sons and grandsons. He also promised that they wanted to take care of Kambli.

"The 1983 team is very conscious of the younger players. For me, they are like grandsons. If you see their age, some are like sons. we are all very concerned, particularly when fortunes desert them. I don't like the word help. What the 83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet. How we will do, we'll see in future. We want to take care of cricketers who are struggling when fortunes don't smile on them," Gavaskar had told India Today.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, has been hospitalised several times for various health issues, including a urinary tract infection, electrolyte imbalance, and even brain clots.