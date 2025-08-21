Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Star Struggles To Walk And Speak

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who represented India in 104 ODIs and 17 Tests, continues to battle serious health challenges, according to an emotional update shared by his younger brother, Virendra Kambli. The former batting prodigy, once known for his flamboyant stroke play alongside Sachin Tendulkar, has been struggling with mobility and speech following a severe urinary infection last December.

Former Star Admitted to Hospital Last Year

Vinod Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital, Thane, on December 21, 2024, after suffering from a urinary infection and cramps. While initial scans, including brain and urine tests, did not reveal significant complications, Kambli’s recovery has been slow, leaving fans and the cricket fraternity concerned.

Speaking on The Vickey Lalwani Show, Virendra revealed, “He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is ongoing. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground.”

Ongoing Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy

After the hospitalization, Vinod Kambli underwent 10 days of rehab, including physiotherapy sessions to regain his strength and mobility. Virendra mentioned that despite visible improvements, Kambli still struggles with speech slurring. “He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren’t too many issues, but since he couldn’t walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better,” Virendra added.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts have been urged to offer their prayers and support. Virendra appealed, “I just want to tell people who pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support.”

Financial Struggles Amid Health Crisis

Vinod Kambli’s woes are not limited to health. The former Indian cricketer has been grappling with financial difficulties. Earlier in 2023, his wife, Andrea Hewitt, had filed for divorce but later decided to stay, citing concerns over Kambli’s fragile health. Andrea shared on a podcast hosted by Suryanshi Pandey that she often worried about his basic needs. “He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I had to check on him constantly,” she said.

In a heartening development, legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has stepped in to support Kambli. Gavaskar’s CHAMPS Foundation, established in 1999 to assist retired cricketers in need, will provide Vinod Kambli with INR 30,000 monthly and an additional INR 3 lakh annually for medical treatment, ensuring he receives the necessary care to aid his recovery.