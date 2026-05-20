Viral mic moment: Bangladesh players troll Mohammad Rizwan; say 'overacting ke 50 paise katenge', 'Bollywood me jagah nahi hai' - Watch

Members of the Bangladesh national cricket team hilariously mocked Mohammad Rizwan with a famous Bollywood film dialogue following a tense on field exchange during the Sylhet Test match. The ongoing second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sylhet has been filled with moments of intense drama, with the visitors chasing a daunting 437 run target to level the two match series. The fourth day of the game witnessed tempers flare during a heated argument between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das. However, what happened next left the spectators highly amused.

Confrontation Ignites During the Run Chase

The incident took place in the 72nd over of Pakistan's innings, when Rizwan interrupted Taijul Islam just as he was about to release the ball, blaming a sudden disturbance near the sightscreen area. Rizwan's abrupt halt left Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das incredibly frustrated, causing him to confront the batsman directly to ask what the issue was.

“What is your problem. Can’t you bat here? You are continuously interrupting the bowler," asked Litton Das.

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Cinematic Retort by the Fielding Side

Following the conclusion of the over, Rizwan immediately walked over to speak with the on field umpires, urging the officials to take disciplinary action against the hosts for their rude behavior. This was the exact moment where the surrounding Bangladesh fielders collectively trolled Rizwan's dramatic reactions, loudly repeating a famous comedic line from the iconic Indian movie Hera Pheri.

“Overacting ke liye hum 50 paise kaatenge [We’ll deduct 50 paise for overacting], Bollywood me jagah nahi hai (There is no place in Bollywood for you)" said Bangladesh players.

Match Situation Heading into the Final Day

Shifting the focus back to the actual match status, the hosting team is very close to securing a historic Test series win in Sylhet. Chasing a massive 437 runs in the fourth innings, Pakistan finished Day 4 on 316 for 7, requiring another 121 runs for victory on the final day. At the close of stumps, Rizwan remained unbeaten on 75 along with tailender Sajid Khan, who was not out on eight runs.