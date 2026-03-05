Viral Video: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final, win hearts - WATCH

The heartwarming moment between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, two of India’s most iconic captains, stole the spotlight during the high-stakes India vs England semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

While the "Men in Blue" were busy dismantling the English bowling attack on the pitch, the "Hitman" Rohit and "Captain Cool" Dhoni stole the spotlight in the VVIP stands, with their warm hug quickly becoming a viral moment of the tournament.



ALSO READ: KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Finn Allen to open, Cameron Green at No. 4; suspense continues over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check full lineup

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 'Champions Reunion' At Wankhede

During India's batting, the cameras panned to the stands where MS Dhoni, attending with his wife Sakshi, met Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, serving as the ICC Brand Ambassador for the 2026 edition, was seen greeting Dhoni with a wide smile and a warm hug. The moment was more than just a greeting; it was a meeting of the only two Indian captains to have ever lifted the T20 World Cup (2007 and 2024).

Why The Video Is Viral

The clip, which has already amassed millions of views across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, captured a rare candid interaction between the two legends.

Fans have dubbed it the "Reunion of the Legends," noting the mutual respect between the leader who started India's T20 legacy and the one who cemented it in Barbados two years ago.

A Star-Studded Affair

The semi-final of T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England wasn't just about cricket; it was a gathering of India's elite. Spotted alongside Dhoni and Rohit were:

Cricket Royalty: Jay Shah (ICC Chairman), MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Bollywood Presence: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

The Ambani Family: Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani were seen cheering as the Indian bowlers began their defense of the massive total.

As India inches closer to the final in Ahmedabad, this image of Rohit and Dhoni serves as a powerful reminder of the brotherhood within Indian cricket, bridging the gap between two golden eras of the sport.