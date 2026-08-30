Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virat beats Rohit, Bumrah beats Virat: Who did R Ashwin name India's Greatest ever?

Virat beats Rohit, Bumrah beats Virat: Who did R Ashwin name India's Greatest ever?

Experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently named his choice for the 'greatest-ever Indian men's cricketer' through an elimination bracket shared via a video uploaded by ESPNcricinfo.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Virat beats Rohit, Bumrah beats Virat: Who did R Ashwin name India's Greatest ever?
Image Credit: Credits - AI generated

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nepal flash flood: 675 bodies recovered, 2,498 missing; 167 Indians rescued
2
3
4
5