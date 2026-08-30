As the tournament advanced into the deeper stages, the bracket produced several unexpected outcomes. In a major quarterfinal showdown, Ashwin chose fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli, explaining his reasoning with the remark, 'Goodness gracious me. Test cricket. Virat is an absolute legend. He's done so well. It's one tournament. I'll go with Jasprit Bumrah, man.' He also admitted that 'Maybe there's a bit of a partiality. I'll pick Jasprit Bumrah' due to his own background as a bowler. Elsewhere, Ashwin debated between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja before backing Dhoni based on his leadership and multi format credentials, though Dhoni was later eliminated by Virender Sehwag. Sehwag had previously advanced after a tough first round win over Sunil Gavaskar, prompting Ashwin to remark, 'Oh gosh, across formats. Virender Sehwag. That's unfair. That's unfair to Sunil Gavaskar.'