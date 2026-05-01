'Virat bhai hit us...': Shubman Gill opens up on how Kohli's aggression accidentally fired up Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill expressed immense pride in his team's spirited recovery and disciplined execution following a clinical bowling display that resulted in a dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Although GT was momentarily rattled during the early stages of the match, the squad maintained its composure to secure the win. The contest began with a surge of momentum for RCB as their premier batsman, Virat Kohli, took charge in the second over. Kohli struck five consecutive boundaries against Kagiso Rabada, a move that immediately shifted the pressure onto the Titans.

However, the Gujarat side showed remarkable resilience. Kagiso Rabada provided the necessary breakthrough in his subsequent over by claiming the wicket of Kohli, an act that revitalized the team's energy and restored tactical balance.

Relentless Pressure and Bowling Excellence

Following the dismissal of Kohli, the Titans consistently tightened their hold on the match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at steady intervals until they were eventually dismissed for 155, failing to complete their allotted 20 overs. The Gujarat bowling contingent, led by economical performances from Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, and Arshad Khan, stifled the scoring rate throughout the middle overs to ensure the game stayed in their favor.

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During the post-match presentation, Gill noted the satisfaction of the result, stating:

"Feels very satisfying, you know, on a wicket like this, restricting a team like them under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers."

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Turning Points in Fielding and Team Energy

The skipper emphasized that a critical aspect of the victory was how the team responded to early adversity. He noted that the initial onslaught from Kohli served as a catalyst for the team to elevate their intensity, particularly regarding their standards on the field.

Reflecting on the collective effort, Gill remarked:

"I think our fielding was one of the things, it's something I think at phases, we haven't fielded that well in the game. And I think today was one of those days, everyone came together. The energy in the field was very, very nice, especially after the second over, Virat bhai hit us for some runs and how we all came back together. That was very crucial for us."

A Blistering Chase and "Lucky" Rhythm

In addition to his captaincy, Gill played a decisive role with the bat. He dismantled the RCB bowling attack early in the second innings, specifically targeting Josh Hazlewood. By scoring a rapid 43 runs off only 18 deliveries, Gill ensured that the run rate remained manageable, allowing the Titans to reach their target comfortably within 16 overs.

The GT captain admitted that his aggressive approach was more about instinct than a pre-arranged strategy. Explaining his mindset during the chase, he said:

"Honestly, not really. I was just feeling like I was in the zone and on the first ball, I got a bit lucky. And the second one, I got in my zone, so I was like, okay, maybe today's my day, you know. I was feeling really well. I was feeling confident. So I was like, I want to take the bowlers on."

Despite an animated send-off from Virat Kohli earlier in the game, it was Gill and the Gujarat Titans who walked away with the final victory in Ahmedabad.

Virat Scripts history

Virat Kohli etched his name in IPL history during RCB's clash against Gujarat Titans, becoming the first batter ever to score 8,000 runs on Indian soil. The milestone came via a boundary off Kagiso Rabada, though his 28-run cameo couldn't prevent RCB from falling to a 4-wicket defeat.