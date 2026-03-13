Virat Kohli 100 tons dream ALIVE! BCCI Agrees to extra ODIs after Global boards request for Rohit Sharma-Virat magic

As the cricketing world begins its long term preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, several international cricket boards have formally approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to expand the number of 50 over matches in their upcoming bilateral series. This move is largely driven by the immense commercial value and fan interest surrounding veteran legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who now focus exclusively on the ODI format.

Financial and Strategic Motivations

According to reports from the Indian Express, the cricket boards of England, New Zealand, Ireland, and Sri Lanka are leading the push for more ODIs. While T20Is are traditionally viewed as the primary revenue generators, the presence of Kohli and Sharma makes the ODI format exceptionally lucrative for host nations. Matches involving India guarantee high stadium attendance and premium television viewership, providing a necessary financial boost to host boards.

Specific Tour Proposals

The requests for additional fixtures span several major upcoming tours:

The United Kingdom Tour: India’s series against England is currently slated for three ODIs and five T20Is. However, officials are considering adding two more ODIs or swapping T20Is for 50 over games. Given that this may be the final time Rohit and Virat play in the UK, the demand for ODI content is at an all time high.

Cricket Ireland’s Summer Push: Ireland is attempting to organize a three match series during India’s stay in the UK. Discussions are ongoing regarding whether these will be ODIs or T20Is, and whether the venue will be in Ireland or a major English ground like Southampton.

The Sri Lankan Request: India is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in August for two Test matches, including a potential day night Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club. Sri Lanka Cricket has requested the addition of white ball matches to compensate for a previously postponed series.

New Zealand’s Busy Year End: India will embark on its first Test tour of New Zealand in over six years later this year. The current itinerary of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is may be expanded by two additional ODIs following a request from New Zealand Cricket.

Gautam Gambhir’s Tactical Stance

The push for more ODIs also aligns with the vision of India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. Following an unexpected home series defeat to New Zealand, Gambhir emphasized the need for the squad to gain more experience in the 50 over rhythm. He believes the team must better understand the strategy and pacing required for the format to ensure they are prepared for the 2027 global showpiece.

Logistical Flexibility

The BCCI may be open to these additions due to lingering uncertainties surrounding scheduled series in Bangladesh and a potential clash against Afghanistan in the UAE. This flexibility in the calendar could allow the board to accommodate the requests from England and New Zealand, providing fans more opportunities to see their icons in action.

While the 2026 calendar is already densely packed, the transition toward the 2027 World Cup cycle is clearly prioritizing the longer white ball format. A final decision on these schedule adjustments is expected once the BCCI evaluates the workload of its senior players and coordinates with the respective host boards.