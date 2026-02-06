Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers congratulate RCB Women on historic second WPL triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s red-and-gold celebration rolled on as franchise icons Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers congratulated the RCB women’s team for clinching their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. The triumph further underlined a remarkable turnaround for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a franchise once mocked for an empty trophy cabinet.

Within just three years, RCB have transformed their narrative, moving from “trophyless” jibes to lifting at least one major title every season. The women’s team ended the long wait in 2024 under Smriti Mandhana. In 2025, Rajat Patidar led the men’s side to an emotional IPL crown, ending an 18-year drought. Now, Mandhana has delivered again, giving RCB the unique distinction of holding both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously.

Kohli Praises Women's Team

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote: “Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high is something that each one of you can be proud of. To Smriti and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations on this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans.”



De Villiers, who represented RCB from 2011 to 2021, also shared an Instagram story celebrating the milestone.

Ab De Villiers instagram story ___ pic.twitter.com/gPQwIc9fUD — RCBian (@EhDiya) February 5, 2026

The Final: Records Tumble, RCB Rise

In the title clash, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Lizelle Lee (37 off 30) and Shafali Verma (20 off 13) provided a brisk start. A crucial 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37) and Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 35) steadied the innings. Late fireworks from Chinelle Henry (35* off 15) powered Delhi Capitals to 203/4, the highest total in a WPL final.

RCB’s reply began with an early setback, but what followed was decisive. Mandhana (87 off 41) and Georgia Voll (79 off 54) stitched together a match-winning 165-run partnership, ripping the game away from DC. Despite late wickets, Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) calmly finished the chase with six wickets and two balls to spare.

Mandhana was deservedly named Player of the Match, capping a night that not only delivered silverware but also cemented RCB’s new era of sustained success—one that has the club legends smiling and the trophy cabinet finally filling up.