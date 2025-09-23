Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Enjoy Adorable Family Outing In London With Son Akaay

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a family stroll in London with their son Akaay, keeping him away from cameras. While fans admired the candid moments, attention now shifts to Virat and Rohit Sharma’s cricket comeback against Australia starting October 19.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Enjoy Adorable Family Outing In London With Son AkaayImage Source: X

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen enjoying a quiet family stroll in the streets of London with their infant son, Akaay. Candid images shared on social media captured Anushka pushing the stroller while Virat walked beside her, keeping their little one cozy and away from cameras to maintain privacy. Fans were quick to gush over the adorable family moments, celebrating the couple’s rare public appearance together.

Adorable Moments with Little Akaay

Several pictures from the outing show Anushka pushing Akaay in his stroller while dressed in comfortable athleisure – maroon leggings, a matching sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a cap. Virat complemented her casual vibe in a brown sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a beanie. Little Akaay was snug in the stroller, his face kept away from cameras, respecting the couple’s privacy guidelines.

A Love Story That Began on Set

Anushka and Virat first met around 2013 on the sets of a commercial shoot. After dating for nearly four years, they tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. Their second child, son Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024, and it is believed that the family has since shifted base to London, though neither Anushka nor Virat have officially confirmed this.

Virat and Rohit’s Anticipated On-Field Return  Against Australia

While fans have enjoyed glimpses of Virat off the field, attention is now shifting to his return to competitive cricket. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were expected to feature for India A against Australia A but were not named in the squad, as the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, chose to give opportunities to emerging players. The wait will be short, however, as both legends are set to make their on-field comeback on October 19 in the first ODI against Australia. India will play three ODIs in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney on October 19, 23, and 25, followed by five T20Is on October 29, 31, November 2, 6, and 8. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Virat and Rohit back in action, having last played during the victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Balancing Family and Cricket

The London outing highlights how Virat and Anushka are managing family life while preparing for their imminent cricketing commitments. With their second child Akaay joining the family, the couple appears to be embracing parenthood while keeping the focus on their professional and personal lives.

Sagar Puri

Senior Sub-Editor

