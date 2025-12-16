Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Receive Blessings From Premanand Maharaj After Return To India

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at his Ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, located at Varah Ghat in Vrindavan. The visit was captured in a video that went viral, showing the couple engaged in a spiritual conversation, known as Ekantik Vartalaap, with Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Spiritual Advice from Premanand Maharaj

During the interaction, Maharaj offered guidance and encouraged them to view their professional work as a form of divine service. He told the couple, “Apne karyakshetra ko bhagwan ka seva smajhiye. Gambhir bhav se rahiye. Vinamra rahiye. Aur khub naam jap kijiye. (Treat your work as your service to God. Be serious and humble. And pray to the Almighty).”

Third Visit to Vrindavan in 2025

This was the couple’s third visit to Vrindavan this year. Earlier, in January, Virat, Anushka, and their children visited the holy city to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj. The couple has made repeated spiritual visits, including one shortly after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, showing their continued devotion and spiritual focus.

Returning from the UK

The visit comes after the couple returned to India last week from the United Kingdom, where they have been residing with their children, Vamika and Akaay. Kohli had returned to the UK earlier this month after participating in India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concluded on December 6.

Upcoming Cricket Commitments

Despite retiring from Test cricket, Kohli remains active in limited-overs cricket, including ODIs and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is set to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning December 24, though he will feature in only a few games for Delhi as he is expected to join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

Balancing Career, Family, and Spirituality

The visit highlights the couple’s effort to balance professional commitments with spiritual well-being. By seeking Premanand Maharaj’s blessings, Virat and Anushka reinforce the importance of humility, devotion, and focus in both their personal and professional lives. Fans admire their consistent spiritual practice alongside the pressures of cricket, acting, and family responsibilities.

Their return to India, coupled with this spiritual visit, marks a reflective moment for the couple as they prepare for upcoming tournaments and continue to integrate faith, family, and career in daily life.