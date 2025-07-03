A charming, candid video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma casually sipping coffee at a quaint London bakery has once again taken the internet by storm. Originally filmed in the summer of 2023, the clip recently resurfaced on fan pages, adding fuel to the ongoing buzz about the power couple’s potential move to the UK. The video captures the duo in a relaxed moment, seemingly unaware of a fan recording them from behind the pastry counter. The fan later met the couple and shared selfies on Instagram, captioning her excitement with “I’m dying.” The interaction was met with widespread admiration online, with fans praising Kohli and Anushka for their humility and warmth despite being global icons.

Virat Kohli and anushka spotted London street. pic.twitter.com/4BnqZXEhla — muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) July 2, 2025

Kohli’s Discomfort Highlights the Couple’s Desire for Privacy

While fans were thrilled by the rare public sighting, reports indicate that Kohli was not entirely pleased with being filmed without his consent. This has sparked a deeper conversation around the couple’s growing concerns regarding privacy. The incident echoes earlier statements made by public figures—like Dr. Sriram Nene, husband of Madhuri Dixit—who noted how public personalities in India often struggle to enjoy their success due to relentless scrutiny.

These sentiments may very well be the driving force behind Virushka’s reported desire to relocate. As public speculation intensifies, several insiders suggest the couple is exploring a quieter life abroad—particularly for the sake of their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Family First: A Shift Toward a More Private Life in the UK?

According to multiple media outlets, Kohli and Sharma have been spending extended periods in London. Now, rumors suggest they may be planning a full-time move. Sources close to the family and Virat's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, have hinted that this transition is more than a mere vacation plan. The coach’s comments have only added credibility to the swirling reports.

The couple's motive seems rooted in their desire to provide their children with a more “normal” upbringing—away from the glare of paparazzi and public pressure that comes with being born into fame in India.

Emotional Moments on the Field Add to the Narrative

The resurfaced London video comes on the heels of a historic moment in Kohli’s cricketing career—lifting the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 years with Royal Challengers Bangalore. In an unforgettable scene, a visibly emotional Kohli ran to Anushka for a tearful hug, a moment that dominated headlines and reaffirmed the strength of their bond.

Speaking after the final, Kohli said, “This team made the dream possible, a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months.” The sentiment further humanized a man often known for his fierce on-field persona, showing a softer, family-focused side.

Public Opinion Divided: Should Virushka Move to the UK?

As speculation gains traction, fans are split. While many support the couple’s decision to prioritize family and privacy, others feel their departure would mark the end of an era in Indian celebrity culture.

A poll conducted on social media asking if the couple should relocate received thousands of responses. A majority expressed empathy, noting that Kohli and Sharma deserve the right to raise their kids away from constant media attention.