Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in one team as India, Pakistan to play together in THIS tournament, says report

In 2007's Afro-Asia Cup MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag were the top Indian cricketers who took part in the tournament

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

The Afro-Asia Cup is all set to make comeback after 16 years, where players from arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to play together. Afro-Asia Cup was last played in 2007. Former India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam are all set to take part in this competition as per the reports. The competition will take place in 2023 after the IPL season. As per a report in Forbes.com, the tournament will be played in T20 format. 

ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj told Forbes.com, “We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet. We are still working on the white paper and it will be submitted to both boards. But our plan is for the best players from India and Pakistan to be playing in the Asian XI. Once plans are finalized we will go into market for sponsorship and a broadcaster. It will be a massive event. Really, really big."

In 2007's Afro-Asia Cup MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag were the top Indian cricketers who took part in the tournament. While Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Asif were in the playing XI for Asia XI. Mahela Jayawardene-led Asia XI won all three games of the three-match ODI series against Africa XI captained by Justin Kemp. 

If the Afro-Asia Cup takes place then it will be one of the rarest moments for cricket fans to see their favourite players from rival countries play together. India and Pakistan face each other only in ICC events and Asia Cups. The country hasn't played bilateral series from 2012-13. 

