Virat Kohli And RCB End 17-Year-Long Wait, Win Maiden IPL Title

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending their 17-year wait for the coveted trophy.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine.

However, their batters crumbled under pressure as Punjab Kings were eventually restricted to 184/7 in 20 overs, losing by 6 runs.

Krunal Pandya was the standout RCB bowler ending with two wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

