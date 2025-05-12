Virat Kohli Announces Retirement: A Tribute to His Red-Ball Legacy - Check Stats Against Each Team

In what marks the end of an iconic era in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli represents passion, intensity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As fans across the globe bid farewell to the former Indian captain’s red-ball journey, it’s only fitting to look back at how he fared against each team he faced and the legacy he leaves behind.

Virat Kohli’s Test Runs Against Each Opponent

The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 48.7. His Test career includes 30 centuries and 31 fifties, showcasing his dominance impressively across the top Test-playing nations:

Australia – 2,232 runs

England – 1,991 runs

South Africa – 1,408 runs

Sri Lanka – 1,085 runs

West Indies – 1,019 runs

New Zealand – 959 runs

Bangladesh – 536 runs

These numbers speak volumes not just of longevity but of sheer consistency across different conditions, formats, and opposition styles.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Records Made By Virat Kohli

Master of All Terrains

From the fast and bouncy pitches of Australia to the swing-heavy conditions in England and New Zealand, Kohli mastered them all. His ability to dominate high-quality bowling attacks, especially away from home, was a testament to his refined technique and mental toughness. His battles against the likes of James Anderson, Pat Cummins, and Dale Steyn were not just sporting duels, they were spectacles that defined an era.

More Than Just a Batter

Kohli wasn’t just India’s batting lynchpin, he was also a transformative leader. Under his captaincy, India achieved the No. 1 Test ranking and won historic series abroad, including the first-ever series win in Australia in 2018–19. He instilled a culture of fitness, aggression, and self-belief in the Indian team, changing the very ethos of how India approached Test cricket.

The End of an Era

Kohli’s retirement leaves behind a void that’s hard to fill. For over a decade, he was the face of Indian Test cricket, a symbol of passion and discipline. His legacy will inspire future generations to not just chase records, but to respect the tradition and grind of red-ball cricket.

As we celebrate his 9,230 Test runs, we don’t just remember the milestones, we remember the moments. The Adelaide century in 2014, the double hundred in Mumbai, the gutsy fight in England, the fire in his eyes while leading India—these will remain etched in the annals of cricketing history.

Thank You, Virat

Cricket will go on, but Test cricket without Virat Kohli will feel a little less intense, a little less dramatic. He gave everything to the game, and the game is better for it.