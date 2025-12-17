Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Airport Video Goes Viral After Couple Declines Selfie Request From Physically Challenged Man - Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma face intense online backlash after a viral airport video shows them declining a selfie with a physically challenged fan, sparking debate on celebrity behaviour and public empathy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma face backlash after refusing a selfie request from a physically challenged fan at the airport.
  • The viral video triggered sharp criticism, with netizens questioning the couple’s humility and public conduct.
  • The incident has reignited debate on celebrity boundaries, paparazzi culture, and fan entitlement.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Airport Video Goes Viral After Couple Declines Selfie Request From Physically Challenged Man - WatchVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during a recent airport appearance that sparked a viral debate on celebrity conduct and public expectations. Photo Credit: Instagram Screengrab

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are once again under the social media microscope, this time over a viral airport video that has ignited a heated debate around celebrity behaviour, empathy, and personal boundaries. The clip, widely circulated on Instagram and X, shows the high-profile couple declining a selfie request from a physically challenged man, triggering sharp reactions from netizens and reigniting long-standing conversations about public courtesy versus privacy.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction Shockers: Top 10 Surprising Unsold Players - From CSK's Devon Conway To DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk

What Happened at the Airport

The incident unfolded at a crowded airport terminal, where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen moving swiftly amid heavy security and paparazzi presence. As the couple headed towards their vehicle, a man, identified by social media users as specially abled, attempted to approach them for a photograph. The couple did not stop, and their security personnel intervened to clear the path.

While such moments are common in celebrity lives, the optics of the situation, especially involving a differently abled fan, struck a nerve online. Within minutes, the video went viral, drawing thousands of comments and reactions.

Social Media Erupts with Criticism

A large section of netizens accused Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma of insensitivity and arrogance. Many argued that a brief pause for a selfie would not have cost the couple much, particularly given the fan’s condition. Comparisons were drawn with other global sports icons known for warm fan interactions, intensifying the criticism.

Several comments questioned Kohli’s public image rooted in discipline, humility, and spirituality. References to his recent spiritual visits added fuel to the fire, with users accusing the couple of hypocrisy and disconnect between belief and behaviour.

Anushka Sharma Also Drawn Into the Storm

The backlash did not spare Anushka Sharma. While some criticism focused on the incident itself, a section of comments crossed into personal attacks, reflecting how quickly online outrage can escalate. Though such remarks were widely condemned, they highlighted the emotional intensity surrounding the video.

The Other Side of the Argument

Not everyone blamed the celebrity couple. Some users pointed fingers at intrusive paparazzi culture and unrealistic fan expectations. Airports, many argued, are high-security zones where celebrities are often exhausted, rushed, and surrounded by chaos.

Others questioned why public figures are expected to be constantly accessible, suggesting that refusal does not automatically imply arrogance. A few pointed out Kohli’s packed professional schedule and limited personal time, calling for empathy towards celebrities as individuals, not public property.

A Larger Conversation on Celebrity Boundaries

The Virat Kohli airport video controversy has once again exposed the thin line celebrities walk between public adoration and personal space. While fans seek moments of connection, especially from admired figures, celebrities often prioritise safety and privacy in uncontrolled environments.

At the same time, the emotional response to this incident underscores how acts involving vulnerable individuals, such as the physically challenged, are judged more harshly. Perception, context, and timing play a crucial role in shaping public opinion.

Silence from the Couple So Far

As of now, neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma has issued a statement addressing the incident or the backlash. Whether the conversation fades or prompts reflection remains to be seen, but the episode has certainly added another chapter to the ongoing debate around fame, responsibility, and human sensitivity.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

