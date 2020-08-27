हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce pregnancy; Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Gayle and others extend wishes

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.

Image Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

As soon as Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma announced that they are expecting their first child, the cricket fraternity started pouring in congratulatory messages for soon-to-be parents.

On Thursday,Virat and Anushka took to their resspective official social media handles to reveal that they are all set to welcome their first baby in January 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Soon after the couple broke the happy news, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, former Indian skipper Faf du Plessis, Test batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan among others started flooding their accounts with wishes and love.

While Chahal commented, "Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi" on Virat's Instagram post, Gayle also extended his warm wishes by writing,"Congratulations kaka."

Let us take a look at all the wishes:

 

 

On a work front, Kohli will make a return to action following a gap of more than six months when he will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Anushka, on the other hand, has not announced any new project since her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

