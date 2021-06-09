Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma house: Check price and unseen pics of Virushka’s splendid home in Mumbai

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are one of India's favourite celebrity couples and the duo’s success in their respective fields speak volumes about their star status and their house in Mumbai perfectly portray their lifestyle and stardom.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, is the owner of one of the luxurious houses in India. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reside in Rs 34 crore house in a plush residential building, titled, Omkar 1973, in Worli. The space sprawls across 7,171 square feet and the home is on the 35th floor. The house comprises 4 bedrooms alongside a private terrace, garden area, and a small gym.

However, the best part of Virushka’s home is the uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea and a bird's-eye-view of the city of Mumbai.

Take a look at some unseen pics of Kohli and Anushka’s luxurious house:

Meanwhile, Kohli along with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika, is currently in England for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which is scheduled to commence from June 18.

The family is currently staying in the Hilton Hotel situated at the Rose Bowl stadium in the city of Southampton, which will host the much-awaited clash.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's cricket team hit the ground running after completing their quarantine, and skipper Kohli was ecstatic with the sun being out at the Ageas Bowl.

On Wednesday (June 9), Kohli shared a picture with teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill and he captioned the post on Twitter as: "The sun brings out smiles."

The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory hard quarantine. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Players' activity is being allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.