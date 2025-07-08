Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Make Stylish Appearance At Wimbledon 2025 To Watch Djokovic Storm Into Quarters

Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, were seen enjoying the thrills of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, watching tennis legend Novak Djokovic in action at the iconic Centre Court. The couple, dressed elegantly in formals, were in the stands during Djokovic’s 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Australia’s Alex de Minaur, a victory that helped the Serbian reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 16th time.

Photos and videos of Kohli and Anushka in the stands quickly went viral across social media platforms, as fans welcomed another rare public appearance of the power couple.

New Life in England? Couple Reportedly Shifts Base

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation, multiple reports have speculated that Kohli and Anushka have relocated to England, hoping to provide their children a peaceful upbringing away from the relentless media attention in India. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, had travelled to London post the IPL to be with his family.

Virat Kohli Finally Back On Social Media

Kohli, known for keeping a relatively low profile online in recent times, has begun sharing updates again. Just days before his Wimbledon appearance, he posted a story on Instagram congratulating India Test skipper Shubman Gill for his record-shattering 430-run haul in the Edgbaston Test.

Following India’s historic 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston, Kohli also penned a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter):

“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”

Kohli's Unexpected Test Retirement

Virat Kohli’s unexpected retirement from Test cricket, just days before India’s squad announcement for the England tour, took the cricketing world by surprise. Having led India in 68 Tests—the most by any Indian captain Kohli ends his red-ball journey with 123 Tests, 9230 runs, 30 centuries, and an average of 46.85.

He had earlier stepped away from T20Is after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, and now only remains active in ODIs, where he continues to be a pillar of India’s middle order.

Focus Shifts to ODI Return vs Australia

With the India tour to Bangladesh postponed, Kohli’s return to international cricket is now expected in October 2025, when India travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series. The series will be crucial for India as they prepare for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

From Cricket to Wimbledon: Kohli Remains in the Limelight

Even in retirement from the longest format, Virat Kohli continues to be a towering figure in world cricket. His presence at Wimbledon and his public appreciation of India’s Test team prove that while he may no longer wear the whites, his connection with the game and with fans remains strong.