Inside Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Quirky 2019 Anniversary Dinner Cooked by Celebrity Chef Harsh Dixit

When you think of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, you imagine cricket stadiums, red carpets, and wholesome couple goals. But in December 2019, the power couple added a quirky twist to their anniversary celebration – they ate “snakes.” No, not the reptilian kind. Celebrity private chef Harsh Dixit served them a fully vegan, gluten-free Vietnamese feast, with snake gourd as the star ingredient.

A Special Occasion for India’s Favourite Couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, married since December 11, 2017, are among the most admired celebrity couples in India. Whether it’s Anushka cheering Kohli from the stands during an intense India–Pakistan clash or their public appearances together, the duo commands millions of fans. Their anniversaries, naturally, are just as special – and 2019’s was unforgettable for a deliciously unique reason.

The Challenge: Vegan Twist on Vietnamese Cuisine

Kohli, a committed vegan, and Anushka, who follows a plant-based diet, wanted a completely vegan and gluten-free menu for their anniversary dinner. This posed an interesting challenge for Harsh Dixit, since traditional Vietnamese Pho is typically made with a meat-based broth containing chicken or beef.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Dixit recalled,

“You have to keep things interesting. For their anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, but with a twist.”

The couple was eating gluten-free at the time, so Dixit used traditional rice noodles instead of wheat-based ones, ensuring the dish stayed authentic yet diet-friendly.

Serving ‘Snakes’ to Vegans – The Creative Masterstroke

Vietnamese cuisine is famous for using snake meat and snake wine. That’s when Dixit had his lightbulb moment – instead of actual snake, he would use snake gourd, a plant-based ingredient that fit the vegan theme while playfully nodding to the cuisine’s tradition.

The snake gourd was stuffed with peanuts, coconut, tofu, and coriander, then smoked to perfection. The dish also featured water chestnut, enoki mushrooms, and chillies, all immersed in a fragrant lemongrass-ginger-coriander root broth, with chilli oil on the side.

“The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That’s what being a private chef is about,” Dixit said.

Last-Minute Culinary Magic

Interestingly, the dinner almost didn’t happen. Dixit revealed to IANS that he got the call on a Saturday and sent the menu that very evening. The anniversary dinner was scheduled for Wednesday night, but final confirmation came only at 12:30 PM that very day.

Despite the tight turnaround, Dixit pulled off an elaborate five-course vegan menu, all cooked and served at Kohli and Anushka’s residence. The intimate dining setup offered the couple a restaurant-quality experience without compromising privacy – a luxury few public figures enjoy.

Why This Dinner Stands Out

For fans, the “snake” dinner is more than just a funny headline. It reflects how Virat Kohli’s vegan lifestyle has influenced his personal and professional life, from his diet plans during cricket seasons to his off-field celebrations. It also showcases the growing trend of celebrity private dining in India, where high-profile personalities seek personalised experiences instead of public dining.

Chef Harsh Dixit has since become a go-to name for private, high-end culinary events, redefining luxury dining for athletes and celebrities. His ability to blend authenticity, creativity, and dietary restrictions makes his work stand out – and the Kohli-Anushka anniversary dinner is one of his most memorable creations.

