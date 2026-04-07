Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Dhurandhar 2 goes viral, Aditya Dhar responds
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma praise Dhurandhar 2 as Ranveer Singh earns acclaim. Film crosses Rs 1000 crore.
- Virat Kohli’s rare film review adds significant cultural weight to Dhurandhar 2.
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- Anushka Sharma’s praise highlights the film’s storytelling depth and execution.
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- Ranveer Singh’s performance emerges as a defining highlight of the film.
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Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate headlines, and now it has the backing of two of India’s biggest public figures. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have lauded the film after watching it, calling it a rare cinematic experience while singling out Ranveer Singh for exceptional praise. Director Aditya Dhar responded with gratitude, as the film continues its record-breaking run at the box office.
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Kohli hails film as “unmatched cinematic experience”
Kohli shared his reaction via Instagram, describing Dhurandhar 2 as one of the most immersive films he has seen in Indian cinema.
“Saw the film today and I’ve never seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every emotion and I didn’t flinch once for almost four hours,” Kohli wrote.
The former India captain also praised director Aditya Dhar, calling him a “genius,” and reserved special appreciation for Ranveer Singh, stating the actor has “attained a different level” with this performance.
Anushka Sharma applauds storytelling and performances
Anushka Sharma, who has worked extensively as both actor and producer, offered a more craft-focused perspective on the film.
“What a fantastic film you’ve made. Gripping, immersive and meticulously crafted,” she wrote, commending Dhar’s conviction in executing a nearly four-hour narrative.
She further described Dhar as a “fiercely original filmmaker” and praised the ensemble cast, noting that every performance contributed meaningfully to the film. Like Kohli, she highlighted Ranveer Singh’s role, calling it “solid and flawless.”
Aditya Dhar responds to praise
Director Aditya Dhar acknowledged both messages with emotional responses.
Replying to Kohli, he expressed disbelief and gratitude, calling the cricketer a “once-in-a-generation legend” and recalling his admiration since Kohli’s Under-19 World Cup days.
Responding to Anushka, Dhar said her words were “truly overwhelming” and added that such appreciation motivates him to continue telling stories with “honesty, heart and purpose.”
Dhurandhar 2’s box office dominance continues
The praise comes amid a historic run for Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.
The film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore (net) in India
It surpassed the lifetime collection of its prequel within 11 days
It is now among the highest-grossing Indian films
Only Pushpa 2 achieved the milestone faster, underlining the scale of the film’s success.
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