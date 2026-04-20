Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ashram in Vrindavan amid IPL 2026 break - WATCH

Veteran India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, and sought spiritual guidance and blessings while also engaging in "Ekantik Vartalaap" (private spiritual conversation) with Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat, on Monday.

RCB’s last outing at the IPL 2026 was on Saturday against Delhi Capitals at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Kohli could only manage a 13-ball 19 while opening with the bat. With a five-day gap before their next game on Friday against the Gujarat Titans at the same venue, Kohli took the time to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram and indulged in the spiritual conversation.



This is Kohli and Anushka’s third visit in the last five months. The couple visit the ashram regularly, and their recent trip marked their second time this year, having previously visited Vrindavan in February shortly after their son Akaay’s birthday on the 15th of that month.

The duo visited the Ashram thrice last year: in January with their kids, in May, just a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, and again in December.

In a video released by the Ashram on their YouTube channel, Bhajan Marg, Kohli and Anushka were sitting silently with the large crowd in the ashram hall, listening to the preaching of Premanand Maharaj

During one of their earlier interactions, the spiritual leader spoke about life’s ultimate purpose and the journey of devotion guided by one’s guru.

Over the past few years, the couple’s spiritual inclination has been evident. In 2023, they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and also paid respects at the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, among other religious sites.

Kohli will next be seen in RCB’s upcoming clash against the 2022 champions, Gujarat. The defending champions are currently placed second in the points table with eight points from four wins and two losses in six games so far.